RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 released: Direct link, region-wise website, how to check and other information here

RRB NTPC Answer key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) non-technical popular categories (NTPC exam) answer key has been released today (August 16). Over 1.23 crore (1,23,10,437) candidates took the RRB NTPC exam 2019. the last date to download the answer key is till August 23. The RRB NTPC exam was conducted to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

Candidates can directly check the answer key by clicking here.

Candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC computer-based test held between December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021, can raise objections till August 23, 11:59 pm. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 plus bank service charges per question for raising an objection.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019: Raise Objection

The RRB NTPC details to keep in mind to make online payment using Debit Cards for raising an objection:

All Bank Rupay Debit Cards are allowed

SBI VISA/Master debit cards are allowed

Other bank VISA/Master debit cards CANNOT BE USED.

Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 can download their answer key now from the official website of RRB NTPC, i.e., rrbntpc1.onlinereg.in

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019: How to download

Go to the official website of RRB-- rrbntpc1.onlinereg.in.

On the homepage click on the link which reads “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC Posts)-Link

A new page of the RRB portal will be opened

Fill in the required details and click on submit option

The RRB NTPC Answer Key will be displayed on the Screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

RRB NTPC answer key 2019: Region-wise website

RRB Guwahati- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata- www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi- rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 PDF - Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer 1/3 marks will be deducted for incorrect answers No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions If candidates mark two answers, it will be treated as a wrong attempt.

RRB NTPC 2019: Cut off

The RRB NTPC cut-off is going to be released along with the RRB NTPC result. The expected cutoff of RRB Chennai is based on the previous year's statistics. Candidates can calculate their score with the help of RRB NTPC answer key 2021 and tally with the RRB NTPC expected cutoff.

