RRB NTPC exam 2021 fee refund: Link to submit bank account details activated

RRB NTPC exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the links for fee refund of non-technical popular categories (NTPC exam), the candidates can submit the bank account details to get the refund. Candidates who had attempted the NTPC, first stage computer-based test (CBT-1) from December 28 to July 31 are only eligible to get the refund in their bank accounts submitted. The link for fee refund will remain active till August 31 (11:59 PM).

Candidates who did not attempt the NTPC exam are not eligible to submit the bank account details. "As per Para No. 7.0 of CEN 01/2019, candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from December 28 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases, are entitled to get the refund of their exam fee (which was Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ ExSM/ PwBD/ /Female/Minority/EBC/ Transgender candidates and Rs. 400 for others after deduction of banking/service charges," RRB notification mentioned.

Candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth and OTP to login, and then can provide the bank account details.

RRB NTPC exam 2021: How to submit bank details

Visit the official website – rrbntpc1.onlinereg.in Click on the link to submit bank account details On the new window, enter roll number, date of birth, OTP received

RRB NTPC exam 2021 fee refund link

Click on the 'login' button On the new page open, enter your bank account number, IFSC code Click on Submit, download and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to ensure that bank account number, name and IFSC code entered are correct as modification of bank details after submission will not be possible. "Once you submit the bank details, it can not be changed or modified. Also the refund will be credited only if the account details are valid and correct," RRB notification read.

