JKSSB Recruitment exam 2021: Dates, websites, direct link to important guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JKSSB Recruitment exam 2021 will begin from August 17.

JKSSB Recruitment Exam 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is going to conduct the computer-based written test from August 17 to August 24. The JKSSB Exam 2021 is being conducted to hire candidates for more than 1,200 posts. The JKSSB Recruitment exam 2021 is going to be held at various exam centers in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam, and Baramulla.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download their JKSSB admit cards from the official website of JKSSB- jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can also find important guidelines regarding the exam here at-- . The Board has warned the candidates to stay safe from the unscrupulous elements.

JKSSB Official notification

“However, it has come to the notice of the Board that some unscrupulous elements/vested interests are approaching innocent youth with the intention of duping them by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations,” the Board has said and has informed candidates that, “the candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB without any delay."

READ| RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Answer Key to be available at these websites today

ALSO READ| OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 released, steps to download