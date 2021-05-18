Haryana HSSC releases waiting list for clerk posts, check direct link

Image Source : FILE HSSC clerk waiting list available at hssc.gov.in.

Haryana HSSC clerk result: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the waiting list for the clerk post on May 17. Candidates can check the list on the commission's official website- hssc.gov.in

The waiting list is based on the written exam and scrutiny of documents. "In continuation of earlier notices dated 03.09.2020 , 22.10.2020 and on the basis ofd written exam, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria for the post of clerk, various boards/ corporations and departments, Haryana against advt 05/ 2019, category number 1, the commission has finalised and declared the waiting list," the official notification said.

"The result has been shown category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category has been shown in the bracket," it mentioned.

Haryana HSSC clerk result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'clerk waiting list'

Step 3: A pdf with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

For updates on HSSC recruitment process, candidates can refer to the website- hssc.gov.in.