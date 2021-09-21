CTET 2021: CBSE released list of practice centers, mock tests; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE has released a list of practice centers for the CTET 2021.

CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a list of mock tests and practice centers for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates appearing for the CBSE CTET 2021 can check the official mock tests and the list of practice centers at the official website of CTET-- ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2021 online registration process began on September 20 and will end on October 19. The CBSE CTET 2021 has been scheduled to be held between December 16 to January 13, 2022.

CBSE CTET 2021: Official notification

“In order to facilitate the candidates especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT), all efforts are made to provide practice tests and questions so that candidates can familiarise themselves with logging into the system, go through the detailed instructions regarding the test, use the mouse or numeric keyboard on-screen (virtual) for attempting each question, scroll down to the next question, navigate between questions, review and edit their options and submit answers,” the CBSE has said.

CBSE has fixed a total of 356 test practice centers for the CTET 2021 so that the aspirants can get used to taking tests in CBT format, specially in remote and rural areas.

CBSE CTET 2021: Exam pattern

The CTET 2021 is going to be held in computer-based mode. The CTET 2021 exam will consist of two papers-- Paper 1 for candidates willing to teach class 1 to 6 students and Paper 2 for higher secondary classes.

