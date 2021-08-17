AIBE 16 application window extended: Check dates, how to apply here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) application window has been extended till September 15.

AIBE 16: The All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) application window has been extended till September 15. Interested and eligible candidates can register online for AIBE 16 at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam conducting body has also announced the AIBE 16 date. AIBE 16 will be conducted on October 24.

The last date to apply for AIBE 16 is September 15, and the last date for payment is September 20. Candidates can download the AIBE 16 admit cards from October 4.

“..the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep 2021,” a statement on the AIBE official website read.

AIBE 16: How to apply

Visit the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 16 registration

Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

Submit the AIBE 16 application form

Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

AIBE16: Important documents

Candidates applying for the exam must note, that they will be needed to upload documents including photograph, signature, photo ID, and enrolment certificate. The documents should be self-attested. As per the instructions, any document uploaded without self-attestation will be rejected. Candidates who have uploaded the wrong documents, can log in again with their registration ID and password and upload the correct one.

