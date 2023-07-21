World Brain Day 2023: Know date, history, theme and significance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know date, history, theme and significance of World Brain Day 2023.

On July 22, 2023, the world will be celebrating World Brain Day. This is a day dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of neurological disorders and conditions worldwide. It is a day to celebrate the advancement of neuroscience and to promote neurological research, education and care.

World Brain Day was founded in 2014 by the World Federation of Neurology, a body that represents over 145 national neurological societies. Each year, the Federation chooses a theme to celebrate on World Brain Day, such as stroke, mental health, ageing or epilepsy. This year’s theme is "Brain Health and Disability: Leave No One Behind" and it has been chosen to promote better education, research and healthcare about neurological illnesses.

The significance of this day is twofold: firstly, it brings attention to neurological disorders and conditions which often go undiagnosed or untreated; secondly, it gives people an opportunity to learn more about these disorders and how they can be managed or treated.

In celebration of World Brain Day 2023, many events are being organised across the world. There will be lectures, seminars and workshops focused on neurological conditions as well as activities such as film screenings and art exhibitions highlighting different aspects of neurological disorders. In addition, various organisations are offering discounts on medical services related to neurological care.

The World Federation of Neurology has also set up a website and social media campaign in celebration of World Brain Day 2023. This includes information on neurological disorders, tips on managing them, and details about events taking place on this day.

World Brain Day is a great opportunity for everyone, from individuals with neurological conditions to medical professionals, to increase their understanding of neurological disorders and how they can be treated or managed. It is also a great opportunity for us to join together in celebration of the progress we have made in this field and for us to raise awareness about these conditions so that more people receive proper diagnosis and treatment. So make sure you join us on July 22 in celebration of World Brain Day 2023.

