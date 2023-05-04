Say goodbye to weak eyesight with these remedies by Swami Ramdev

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Say goodbye to weak eyesight with these remedies

With the widespread use of electronic gadgets, online studying, and gaming, people of all ages are experiencing a weakening of their eyes. It has become increasingly challenging to safeguard one's eyes, even among small children who often wear thick glasses. Almost 99 out of 100 people report experiencing dryness and redness of the eyes. The habit of constantly using mobile devices not only harms one's eyes but has also been associated with fatal consequences.

Poor lifestyle choices are causing an increase in eye diseases. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), children are blinking 50 percent less due to an increase in screen time, when they should typically blink 18 to 22 times per minute. Despite the numerous diseases that can affect the eyes, it is crucial not to take this natural gift for granted. Adopting good habits can help keep your eyes healthy and protected. In case of any issues, solutions such as Yoga and Ayurveda can be effective in treating them.

Improve eyesight:

Do pranayama for 30 minutes in the morning and evening.

Drink 'Mahatriphala Ghrita'. Take 1 spoon with milk. Take it twice a day, after meals.

Drink aloe vera-amla juice. Amla sharpens the eyes.

Mix Triphala water in rose water. Fill the mouth with normal water. Wash your eyes with triphala-rose water.

Eyes will be sharp, what to eat?

Eat raisins and figs.

Eat 7-8 almonds soaked in water

You will not develop poor vision if you eat the right foods:

Carrot

spinach

Broccoli

Sweet potato

Strawberry

To remove vision glasses permanently, eat these:

Take almonds, fennel and sugar candy, grind to powder, and take with warm milk at night.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

