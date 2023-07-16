Playing in stagnant water after waterlogging can lead to health hazards, say experts

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Health experts ask people to stay safe from stagnant water after waterlogging

The current monsoon season can be dangerous for you and your family, the water gets collected near your home after a few hours of rainfall. A few people instead of staying away from the stagnant water, love to play and enjoy it, which can prove fatal to health as it can cause diseases like malaria and cholera and others. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted that people should avoid it as it can be hazardous.

See the tweet:

Dr Om Prakash Jhakar of Indira Gandhi Hospital (Delhi Government) told IANS that those who were playing in the water should take it seriously, as the situation might turn ugly in the coming days.

“Malaria and cholera are common these days. Water can also lead to skin-related problems. People should understand the gravity of the situation,” Jhakar said.

Delhi Home Guards have also been instructed to keep people and children away from the stagnant water.

Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, an Internal Medicine specialist at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, told IANS that stagnant or logged water can instantly lead to skin rashes, skin diseases, and skin infections among those who come into contact with it.

“If water enters the body, the person might contract Leptospirosis, which is a fatal disease,” said the official.

He said that there were possibilities of health hazards like cholera, diarrhea, and leptospirosis due to stagnant water.

Shantivan, Red Fort, ITO, ISBT, and nearby areas have flooded streets, which have turned into recreation points with families coming to take photos.

The doctors have also said that people should avoid venturing into the water as it is not safe for them.

As almost all of India is currently having the monsoon season and receiving heavy rainfall, we also urge you to avoid playing in the stagnant water collected due to waterlogging, as it could be dangerous for your health.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Health News