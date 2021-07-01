Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUKLASUBHADRA On National Doctors' Day 2021, perspective of a doctor treating COVID-19 patients

The coronavirus pandemic is upending life on a global level as we know it. Due to this highly infectious disease, the entire human race has undergone a major loss. The global pandemic of COVID 19 has caused ophthalmic implications in all our lives but despite the aggressively tough times, some people have moulded themselves into fierce fighters. While on one hand people across India and around the globe are largely confined to their homes with businesses and educational institutions all shut down to contain the virus, on the other hand, doctors, healthcare workers, and medical staff members are leading the battle against COVID-19 from the front.

Putting their own lives at risk with selfless determination for the sake of saving lives, they truly are our heroes in these challenging times. Doctors, nurses, and people working in the healthcare sector are particularly vulnerable to highly infectious diseases. In response to the global pandemic, under-resourced doctors are facing unprecedented challenges.

The list of the sleep-deprived heroes includes doctors, nurses, medical cleaners, pathologists, paramedics, ambulance drivers, and healthcare administrators. In the fight against coronavirus, the brave medical army stands strong with thermometers, stethoscopes, and ventilators as their weapons.

Not to forget, medical researchers are working day in and night out against all odds, hoping to find the antidote to the disease. Every day, the selfless warriors are giving it their all-in health-care settings while cutting themselves off from their families and loved ones. The sacrifice that they are making for the safety and welfare of humanity is priceless and deserves lifelong gratitude on our end.

The entire medical fraternity has defined the true meaning of selflessness. Without a doubt, the doctors of India have given their best to the public without any breaks. Despite the vicious acts of violence with doctors, they have not let their guard down. Most importantly, we must reassess the value healthcare workers hold in our lives and the kind of treatment they get from us.

Among the several lessons this coronavirus pandemic has been teaching us, the biggest one is to find ways to sufficiently invest in the better and more efficient medical fraternity and give medical professionals the respect, compensation, and infrastructure that they truly deserve once this crisis is over. Moreover, the world needs to work towards advancement in medical research and technology. Nothing will be a greater tribute to the healthcare workers than this.

On this Doctors' Day, I would say Warriors are not the ones who always win but the ones who always fight and despite the miserable conditions many people have stopped the choice between winning or losing, living, or dying and have simple chosen to fight with all they have. It is because of them that we are still standing in this elaborate battle of survivor.

-The author is Dr. Niti Kautish, Senior Consultant, Gynecology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad