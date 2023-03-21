Monsoon coming: 5 Kitchen ingredients you must keep handy to boost your immunity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Kitchen ingredients you must keep handy to boost your immunity

Monsoon season brings a pleasant change in the weather, but it also increases the risk of infections and illnesses. During this season, it is essential to keep our immune system strong and healthy. One of the best ways to achieve this is by incorporating healthy ingredients into our daily diet. Here are five healthy kitchen ingredients that you must keep handy during the monsoon season to boost your immunity and stay healthy.

Ginger - Ginger is a popular spice that has numerous health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. During the monsoon season, ginger can help soothe sore throat, cough, and cold. You can add ginger to tea, soups, or make ginger tea by boiling ginger in water for a few minutes. Ginger is also an excellent ingredient for marinating meat, fish, or vegetables.

Turmeric - Turmeric is a superfood that is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help boost the immune system and fight against infections and diseases. You can add turmeric to curries, soups, or make turmeric milk by boiling turmeric powder in milk. Turmeric is also an excellent ingredient for face masks, as it can help reduce inflammation and promote healthy skin.

Honey - Honey is a natural sweetener that is rich in antioxidants and has anti-bacterial properties. It can help soothe sore throat and cough and improve digestion. You can add honey to tea, smoothies, or use it as a spread on toast. Honey is also an excellent ingredient for face masks, as it can help moisturize and nourish the skin.

Garlic - Garlic is a potent spice that has numerous health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties. It can help boost the immune system and prevent infections and diseases. You can add garlic to curries, soups, or make garlic bread by roasting garlic and spreading it on bread. Garlic is also an excellent ingredient for marinating meat, fish, or vegetables.

Cinnamon - Cinnamon is a popular spice that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help improve digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and boost the immune system. You can add cinnamon to oatmeal, smoothies, or make cinnamon tea by boiling cinnamon sticks in water for a few minutes. Cinnamon is also an excellent ingredient for baking, as it can add a warm and sweet flavor to cakes, cookies, and pies.

