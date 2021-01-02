Man nearly dies after drinking 5 ltr of water daily to cure COVID | Water intoxication and its problems

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAFESIGHTYELASER Man nearly dies after drinking 5 ltr of water daily to cure COVID

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world and resulted in disruption of life. From reading more and more about its symptoms and causes to waiting for the vaccine, people have been trying to deal with the disease in every way possible. It has forced each person to take care of their health and follow all the safety guidelines to protect themselves from the deadly virus. On the other hand, people have also been trying their own methods to stay protected. Recently, a 34-year-old-man nearly died after drinking 5 liters of water daily to cure COVID19.

According to a report in SRTnews, the man based out of Patchway, Bristol got himself admitted as he drank excessive water. He drank almost double the amount of water that is recommended which resulted in flushing out the natural sodium from his body. He suffered from water intoxication and was admitted to ICU. The doctors informed that due to excessive consumption of water, Luke’s brain had swollen.

As they say excess of everything is bad. While drinking water helps in many ways, excess intake of it can lead you to the hospital.

How much water is too much?

About 60 per cebt of our body is made of water. So it naturally becomes imprtant to drink more water to keep the body functioning. It is recommended to drink 2-3 litres of water daily to keep healthy.

Health Benefits of Drinking water

Flushes out waste from the body Helps proper brain function Regulates body temperature Protects tissues, spinal cord and joints Maximises physical performance Helps prevent constipation Aids digestion and nutrient absorption Improves blood circulation Helps fight illness and ensure weight loss Prevents dehydration and keeps skin bright

Water Intoxication and its problems-

When a person intakes excess water daily, it leads to water intoxication. Drinking 2-3 litres of water is recommended by health experts, more than it can create problems.