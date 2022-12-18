Is desk job giving you severe neck pain? Try these tips and say goodbye to the pain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these tips and say goodbye to your neck pain

Neck pain often includes a stiff neck, but not always. It might result from hours of sitting with your back hunched over your laptop. Simply put, the pain arises mainly due to poor posture. However, the bigger issue is ignoring it and waiting for it to aggravate. Neck pain usually arises from muscles, tendons, and ligaments commonly referred to as the soft tissues in and around the cervical spine (the neck). To stay away from neck pain, follow some simple changes in your daily routine and always remember to keep your head centered over your spine.

Tips to get rid of neck pain

1. Give your back a break

Even with an ergonomic office arrangement, working in one position without breaks is a major cause of back and neck pain. This is especially a problem among those who are no longer in the cubicle. Try to get up every 30 minutes, even if it’s just to stretch.

2. Avoid carrying a heavy weight on your shoulders

Avoid heavy backpacks over your shoulders and even hands. The weight can strain your shoulders and cause neck pain.

3. Neck Stretch

Gently place your hand on the opposite side of your head. Place a small amount of pressure to tilt your head to the side. Hold this for about 5-10 seconds and repeat on the other side.

4. Give yourself a bear hug

Take a moment to give yourself a big hug. Cross your arms by putting your right hand on your left shoulder and your left hand on your right shoulder. Take a big deep breath and exhale to release the tension in your back right between the shoulder blades.

5. Avoid using a pillow

If your neck pain is not going away, you can try sleeping on a flat surface without a pillow. When you ditch the pillow, it keeps your head flat, and that instantly lessens the strain on your neck.

6. Chin Tucks

Slowly lean your head forward, tucking your chin. Hold that position for about 5 seconds. Now, slowly raise your head and look up towards the ceiling. Again, hold that position for about 5 seconds.

7. Lifestyle changes

Stay active. If you don’t happen to move around much, increase your activity level. Avoid smoking as it can increase the risk of developing neck pain.

