Christmas 2022: Don't let festivities ruin your blood sugar level; tips to manage diabetes

Christmas 2022: When cookies, cakes, and indulgent dishes beckon at every turn, it can be even more of a challenge to keep the blood sugar levels steady. Consuming sweets is almost customary to celebrate festivals, especially when it’s a festival like Christmas. While we indulge in some binge eating, it’s time we prepare the body and mind to accommodate the binge eating during the holiday season for good health. Staying in control of your sugar intake during the holiday season does not mean missing out on anything. With a few healthy eating and lifestyle tips to manage blood sugar, you can enjoy the festival stress-free.

Tips to manage blood sugar levels

1. Walk regularly

Take the stairs, run errands on foot (if possible), keep that promise to your dog to take him on a walk, and go for that weekend bike ride. Even taking a few minute breaks to walk each day can add up. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

2. Plan ahead

Break your meals into smaller portions of about 4 to 5 times every day, instead of 3 large meals throughout the day. This can keep the blood sugar levels more stable, while we are nourished adequately.

3. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated and drinking water is essential for our overall health and well-being, but research shows it may also help with weight and cholesterol management. Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, researchers found that drinking more water is associated with eating fewer calories, as well as less sugar and salt.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol is full of carbs, which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. Try to limit yourself to one drink per day. If you’re at a party with free drinks, try sticking to water or seltzer with lemon juice instead!

5. Snack on Nuts

They're one super-portable food that you can pop in your mouth without worrying that they're doing something funky to your blood sugar levels. One 2010 study notes that when eaten alone or with meals, nuts can help keep blood sugar levels steady because they're packed with healthy fats and not many carbs.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

