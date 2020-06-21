International Yoga Day 2020 June 21: Swami Ramdev to teach 21 advance yoga asanas

International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga is the solution to all your problems. Be it physical, mental, social, emotional, or psychological, make yoga a daily practice and feel the difference. In order to encourage yoga, PM Narendra Modi in his 2014 address at the UN General Assembly, proposed the International Yoga Day, the sixth edition of which will be celebrated on June 21, 2020. Ditching the mass gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi sent his message while going live on digital media platforms and even performed various yoga asanas. As the theme of the year goes 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family,' Swami Ramdev came forward to teach 21 advance yoga poses in a special segment on India TV. Not only this, he even shares 21 yoga mysteries that will help you get to know the art form deeply.

