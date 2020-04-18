How to improve liver health: Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas

The coronavirus not only destroys the lungs- it can also harm the heart, kidneys and liver, a report recently said. Medical professionals around the world are seeing evidence suggesting COVID-19 could be causing a slew of issues unrelated to the lungs, including heart inflammation, acute kidney disease, neurological malfunction, blood clots, intestinal damage and liver problems. Hence, it is essential to improve your liver health and stay strong and healthy. There are certain yoga exercises that can enhance the health of your liver and, Swami Ramdev, in an excluisve interaction with India TV, suggests how we can include them in our daily lives and stay strong in fight against coronavirus.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

Pranayama is a breathing exercise that is known for boosting the liver health of those who suffer from liver cirrhosis, jaundice, hepatitis and other diseases. Kapalbhati Pranayama is a yoga exercise that aids in liver stimulation and treats a variety of liver problems effectively​.

The Yog Guru said that by practicing yoga exercises or poses, one can improve and maintain your liver so that it functions properly and stays healthy. Yoga is a superb way to stimulate this important organ and vitalize it. When you are practicing yoga exercises to help your liver, remember always to focus on your breathing. You should also drink plenty of water after the exercises to flush out all the impurities from your body.

