How often you should visit a dentist? Tips for better oral health care

Who doesn't want to have a perfect smile and good oral health? Despite this, most people remain unaware of the steps to be taken for their oral health. We have heard experts say that 'brushing twice a day, keeps cavities away' but do you know when is the right time to brush your teeth or even how often should you visit a dentist? Here are some tips to be considered for better oral health.

Not getting regular dental check-ups

Fear of the dentist, laziness, and cost concerns, there are many other reasons for not getting regular dental check-ups done and this is the biggest and most common mistake people make. The only way to fix this is to take your regular dental checkups seriously and make oral health a priority. Statistics show that people go to the dentist only when they have a dental disease. However, they should know that they should get checked by the dentist twice a year. This helps in identifying mouth problems early and starting treatment at the right time.

Brushing too hard

It is dangerous to brush too aggressively. Due to this, the enamel can get damaged and it can also affect the roots and nerves of your teeth. There is no need to apply too much force while brushing. Brushing with too much force is one of the most common problems and can lead to poor oral health.

Not changing toothbrush

Every person should change their toothbrush immediately when they have flu. The brush should be changed after regular intervals. Generally, it is ideal to change brushes every 12-16 weeks. As time passes, the bristles of the brush lose their strength, so this is advisable. If a toothbrush is being used for a long time, germs can also become a problem.

Cleaning between teeth

We must pay attention to other aspects while cleaning teeth. One such aspect is cleaning between the teeth. If you ignore it, it can lead to tooth decay, gum diseases, and other similar problems. Small pieces of food stuck between teeth can cause plaque accumulation, so flossing is recommended.

Brushing at the wrong time

It is recommended to brush twice a day, but you should know the right time to brush. Brushing at the wrong time is harmful to your teeth. One should not brush immediately after eating oranges, coffee, or other foods of an acidic nature. It is very important to eliminate the effect of their acid in the mouth. Wait for 30 minutes after consumption and then brush your teeth.

