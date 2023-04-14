Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are some home remedies you can try to get rid of cavities

One of the prevalent dental issues that people encounter nowadays is cavities. The primary cause of cavities is the buildup of plaque on the teeth, which leads to the erosion of the enamel, resulting in the formation of cavities. If left untreated, cavities can cause significant damage to the teeth, leading to tooth decay, infection, and even tooth loss. While there are various dental treatments available to treat cavities, there are also several home remedies that can help alleviate the symptoms and prevent further damage.

Saltwater rinse: Saltwater is a natural antiseptic that helps to kill the bacteria that cause cavities. Rinse your mouth with warm saltwater at least twice a day to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain.

Oil pulling: Oil pulling is an ancient ayurvedic remedy that involves swishing oil (such as coconut oil) in your mouth for 15-20 minutes. This helps to remove harmful bacteria and toxins from your mouth, promoting oral health and preventing cavities.

Clove oil: Clove oil is a natural analgesic that can help alleviate the pain associated with cavities. Put a small amount of clove oil on a cotton ball and apply it directly to the tooth that is affected. Repeat this process several times a day to reduce pain and inflammation.

Green tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants that can help promote oral health and prevent cavities. Drink a cup of green tea every day to reduce inflammation and prevent the formation of cavities.

Turmeric: Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory agent that can help reduce inflammation and alleviate pain associated with cavities. Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder with ½ teaspoon of salt and enough mustard oil to make a paste. Apply this paste to the affected tooth and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Neem: Neem has natural antibacterial properties that can help fight against the bacteria that cause cavities. Chew on neem leaves or use neem oil to massage your teeth and gums to prevent the formation of cavities.

Baking soda: Baking soda is a natural toothpaste that can help remove plaque and prevent the formation of cavities. Combine one teaspoon of baking soda with an adequate amount of water until it forms a paste. Brush your teeth with this paste at least twice a week to promote oral health and prevent cavities.

These remedies are natural and safe, and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine to promote oral health and prevent cavities. However, it is essential to remember that home remedies should not replace professional dental care. If you have a severe cavity, it is essential to seek the advice of a dentist to prevent further damage and promote oral health.

Latest Health News