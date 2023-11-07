Dry Ginger vs Fresh Ginger: Know which one is better for your health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether dry ginger or fresh ginger which one is better for your health.

Ginger is a versatile and widely used spice that has been used for centuries for its medicinal and culinary properties. It is commonly used in Asian cuisines and has gained popularity all over the world for its various health benefits. However, there is often confusion between dry ginger and fresh ginger, and which one is better for our health. In this blog, we will break down the differences between these two types of ginger and help you decide which one is better for your health.

What is Ginger?

Ginger, also known as Zingiber officinale, is a flowering plant that belongs to the Zingiberaceae family. It is a root vegetable that has a spicy and pungent taste, making it a popular ingredient in cooking. It is also known for its medicinal properties and is used in traditional medicine to treat various ailments.

Fresh Ginger

Fresh ginger refers to the root of the ginger plant that has not been dried or processed in any way. It has light brown skin and a firm, fibrous texture. Fresh ginger has a strong flavour and aroma, making it an essential ingredient in many dishes, especially in Asian cuisine. It is also commonly used to make ginger tea or added to smoothies for its health benefits.

Dry Ginger

Dry ginger or ground ginger, on the other hand, is made by drying and grinding fresh ginger root into a fine powder. It has a pale yellow colour and a more concentrated flavour compared to fresh ginger. Dry ginger is often used as a spice in cooking and baking, as well as in traditional medicine.

Nutritional Differences

Both fresh and dry ginger offer various health benefits, but their nutritional profiles differ slightly due to the different processing methods. Fresh ginger contains about 79% water, while dry ginger only contains 10% water. This means that dry ginger is more concentrated in terms of nutrients and calories, as it has a lower water content.

Fresh ginger is an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and manganese. It also contains antioxidants, such as gingerol and shogaol, which have anti-inflammatory properties. On the other hand, dry ginger is a good source of iron and dietary fibre. It also contains higher levels of gingerol and shogaol compared to fresh ginger.

Health Benefits

Both fresh and dry ginger offers a range of health benefits, but their effects may differ depending on the type of ginger consumed.

Fresh Ginger:

Relieves nausea and vomiting: Fresh ginger is known for its ability to reduce nausea and vomiting, especially during pregnancy or chemotherapy.

Anti-inflammatory properties: The compounds in fresh ginger have anti-inflammatory effects, making it beneficial for conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Improves digestion: Fresh ginger contains enzymes that aid in digestion and may help relieve bloating, gas, and constipation.

Boosts immune system: The high levels of antioxidants in fresh ginger can help boost the immune system and protect against illnesses.

Reduces menstrual cramps: Studies have shown that consuming fresh ginger may help reduce the severity of menstrual cramps.

Dry Ginger:

Relieves cold and flu symptoms: Dry ginger is often used to make hot ginger tea for its soothing effect on sore throats and coughs.

Anti-inflammatory properties: The higher concentration of compounds in dry ginger makes it more effective for reducing inflammation in the body.

Aids in weight loss: The dietary fibre in dry ginger can help promote satiety and aid in weight loss by reducing calorie intake.

Controls blood sugar levels: Studies have shown that dry ginger can help regulate blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Relieves pain: The anti-inflammatory properties of dry ginger make it a popular remedy for headaches, muscle pain, and menstrual cramps.

Which One is Better?

Both fresh and dry ginger offer unique health benefits, and the better option depends on the individual's needs and preferences. If you are looking to add more flavour and spice to your dishes, fresh ginger may be the better choice. On the other hand, if you are looking for a more concentrated and potent form of ginger for its medicinal properties, dry ginger may be a better option.

