Do's and Dont's for travelling by bus during COVID outbreak

The wrath of the deadly novel coronavirus doesn't seem to end. After the COVID unlock, the opportunity to travel came as a huge relief for millions of people as they were stuck indoors during lockdown. However, it is recommended to step out on the roads only if necessary but if you still need to go out then follow some precautions and guidelines on safety which include social distancing and personal hygiene. Here we are with a few do's and don'ts on road especially if you are travelling by bus.

Do’s

Book bus tickets online to avoid unnecessary contact.

Always carry your own face masks and hand sanitizers.

Ensure your temperature is normal prior to any trip.

Always wear your masks when inside the bus and ensure you cover your nose properly.

Make sure to sanitize hands regularly, especially before entering a bus and after exiting.

Use tissues while sneezing and coughing.

Sneeze or cough into upper sleeve if you run out of tissues.

Bring your own linen, blankets and water bottles for long distance or overnight journeys.

Be up to date on guidelines issued by the state you are travelling from and the state you are travelling to.

Don’ts

Do not travel if you are feeling unwell or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Do not touch your face, nose and mouth often.

Do not take off your mask unless necessary while inside the bus.

Do not touch grab rails, switches, knobs, headrests, armrests if possible.

Do not discard tissues/disposable masks/gloves or any other protective gear inside the bus.

With inputs from IANS.