Dementia: Signs you should never ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dementia affects millions

Dementia refers to a group of disorders that disrupt the brain's ability to function properly and a host of types and causes are at play. The most common form is Alzheimer's disease, which affects between 50 and 75 percent of those diagnosed. Dementia is a crippling illness that eats away at the memory, intelligence, and physical strength of its sufferers. Struggling with numbers while handling money could be an early sign. The warning sign could be explained during shopping trips and while it is often ignored, it is worth taking into consideration if other symptoms are beginning to pop up.

Here are the silent signs which would give a hint of the onset of the disease:

1. Short-term memory loss:

This is a more common sign of dementia, with the most common sign consisting of misplacing essential items like keys or forgetting what you ate for your last meal. Occurrences like this can be an early warning sign, especially if they recur.

2. Loss of interest:

A further sign of dementia is a general loss of interest in day-to-day activities that were previously enjoyed. Dementia impacts thought and memory to the extent that the individual may no longer even consider partaking in the activity as the thought to do so is no longer there.

3. Lacking focus:

This is another sign of the condition which could cause distress. If this is the case, it may be worth consulting a medical professional.

Image Source : FREEPIKDementia also causes a lack of focus.

4. Rash decisions:

Rash actions which are out of character could be a cause of concern as it may be an early sign of dementia. Spacial awareness can also be affected, prompting clumsiness as a result.

5. Mood Swings:

People suffering are often unable to detect this in themselves, but it is something that family members will often pick up. Dementia impacts judgment and self-awareness and an individual acting in a way they do not see themselves diminishes in importance.

Latest Health News