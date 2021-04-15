Covid19 Latest Updates LIVE: Should you be concerned about double mutant virus?

According to Dr Jaleel Parkar of Leelavati hospital, Mumbai is yet to see the worse. According to him, it will take another 15 to 30 days for the virus to slow down. After that, the steep curve will be seen as a plateau followed by a downward curve. According to almost everyone will get infected from virus, sooner or later and we should be prepared for it. He explains that the vaccine will save us from the severity of coronavirus but it doesn't make you immune to it.