Covid19 Latest Updates LIVE: Should you be concerned about double mutant virus?

New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2021 18:33 IST
In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus has made a new record. Today, more than 2 lakh new cases have been reported. On the other hand, vaccination in India is also taking place at a fast pace. Amidst all this, a new mutant of the virus has increased everyone's concern. The new variant of Covid is called the 'double mutation virus'.Variants of this mutation have been found in about 5 states of the country. What is the double mutation virus strain and how much you need to worry about it? Know the answers here along with other Covid health news.

 

  • Apr 15, 2021 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    What is double mutant virus strain and should you be worried?

    What is the double mutant virus strain and should you be worried about it? Doctors working at renowned healthcare facilities answer such queries in a pannel conducted by India TV.

  • Apr 15, 2021 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Taking a cue from the Spanish flu pandemic, Dr Padma Srivastava of AIIMS doctor explains that there were three waves of the deadly virus, the second one being the most severe. She says a similar pattern can be observed with coronavirus as well. She explains that the coronavirus is rising in the country but the rising numbers are not uniform geographically.

  • Apr 15, 2021 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    According to Dr Jaleel Parkar of Leelavati hospital, Mumbai is yet to see the worse. According to him, it will take another 15 to 30 days for the virus to slow down. After that, the steep curve will be seen as a plateau followed by a downward curve. According to almost everyone will get infected from virus, sooner or later and we should be prepared for it. He explains that the vaccine will save us from the severity of coronavirus but it doesn't make you immune to it.

  • Apr 15, 2021 5:19 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Is Coronavirus second wave spreading faster?

    Responding to queries about the second wave of coronavirus, Dr Mike Ryan and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said that the pattern of the virus spread is very similar to that of last year. It is happening in different countries though. This year, South Asian countries are seeing a steep rise in the coronavirus curve, a situation that was observed last year in the Western countries. On a positive note, the doctors said that in comparison to last year, the health care system is in a better position with a trained workforce and enhanced facilities.

  • Apr 15, 2021 5:19 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Coronavirus (COVID-19) frequently asked questions answered by WHO

    With coronavirus second wave gaining momentum, there has been a sharp surge in COVID 19 cases. People all over the world have been looking for answers to questions like is new wave spreading faster than earlier? What is World Health Organisation (WHO) doing to help underdeveloped countries? and how to protect oneself from the deadly virus. In the weekly Q&A session hosted by WHO, the global organisation answered these public questions about the pandemic. Read about it here.

