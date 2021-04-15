Covid19 Latest Updates LIVE: Should you be concerned about double mutant virus?

In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus has made a new record. Today, more than 2 lakh new cases have been reported. On the other hand, vaccination in India is also taking place at a fast pace. Amidst all this, a new mutant of the virus has increased everyone's concern. The new variant of Covid is called the 'double mutation virus'.Variants of this mutation have been found in about 5 states of the country. What is the double mutation virus strain and how much you need to worry about it? Know the answers here along with other Covid health news.