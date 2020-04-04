Image Source : INSTAGRAM Can't find masks amid COVID-19 lockdown? Make one at home with these simple steps

At the time when Coronavirus is spreading its wings increasingly, it has become very important to wear masks. The government has even issued a consultation for people wearing masks and what kind of masks they should wear in order to stay protected. As the nation has come to a standstill which 21-days lockdown, it has become difficult to get masks in the market. Also, they are available in lesser numbers while the people who want them are more.

Even though health officials have advised wearing N95 masks to stay safe from COVID-19, they have become invisible in the market due to huge demand. In this scenario, one can wear a home-made mask before leaving the house. Health experts say that masks can be very effective in preventing infection when the mouth and nose are properly covered. In this case, when it is difficult to get a mask in the market, you can easily keep yourself from getting infected by making a mask at home. Learn how to make a mask here.

Make a mask at home with these 6 steps

1- First, take two pieces of rectangular cloth in the size that covers your mouth and nose. You can use nylon, cotton, denim or a thick piece of cloth. Do not use fabric that is woven or can tear easily on stretching. 2- Sew the two clothes together and then close the opening on both the sides. 3- Now take an elastic and attach it to one side of the cloth and stitch it well. 4- When you start sewing on one side, stitch the fabric to the other end. 5- Likewise sew the other side. 6- It is necessary that you stitch more than once at the beginning and end as the elastic will increase the pressure on both those ends and can tear if not stiched properly. Your mask is ready.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page