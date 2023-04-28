Ajwain For High Cholesterol: Know how to consume it and other health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know the health benefits of Ajwain

Ajwain is highly rich in vitamins and minerals such as niacin, thiamine, sodium, phosphorus, potassium, and calcium. It also contains carbohydrates, fatty acids, fibers, proteins, and antioxidants. Ajwain seeds contain an essential oil named – thymol, which gives aromatic fragrances to seeds. High cholesterol levels in the blood can invite several chronic health complications, including heart diseases such as stroke and heart attacks. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in the blood and in the cells. The liver makes the most of the cholesterol in the body, and the rest comes from the food we consume.

Health Benefits of Ajwain Seeds

1. Enhance good cholesterol levels

Ajwain seeds help to lower bad cholesterol and regulate good cholesterol levels. These seeds contain a high amount of dietary fiber and fatty acids that contribute to healthy levels of cholesterol.

2. Treats common cold and cough

Ajwain works as a decongestant when used for cough and cold. Ajwain relieves the blocked nose by discharging the mucus easily. It has great power to open up clogged nasal passages. It also improves the airflow of the lungs hence very useful in asthma and bronchitis.

3. Reduce blood pressure

The thymol in the seeds helps to manage blood pressure. An animal study suggests that ajwain seeds also have a calcium channel-blocking effect. It prevents calcium from entering heart cells and blood vessel walls that help to lower blood pressure.

4. Promote digestion and relieve stomach problems

Ajwain seeds are the most effective home remedy for a stomach problem, it works magically. The active enzymes in ajwain help to boost your digestion by facilitating the release of gastric juices. It also helps to prevent and treat chronic indigestion problems such as gaseous distention, stomach pain, and uneasiness. Some studies suggest that ajwain seeds are great for stomach ulcers and intestinal ulcers.

5. Relive the stomach discomfort during menstruation

Ajwain water can reduce the gaseous distention of the abdomen in babies and relieve discomfort. Ajwain water helps to clean your uterus and stomach to regularise your periods. It also helps to cure the indigestion problem in pregnant women.

