5 diet tips to follow in winters during pregnancy

Winters have started and since our health gets a little more sensitive during this season it is very important for us to take the necessary precautions. Also, during this year when the COVID-19 pandemic is going on, building immunity should be one of the primary concerns especially for pregnant women. If you are expecting a baby, you need to be extra cautious in winters and the coronavirus outbreak to keep the infections and viruses at a bay.

Good nutrition and a balanced diet full of milk, fruits, cereals and more play a key role in order to stay healthy during pregnancy. Experts suggest that healthy new born babies have a relatively lower risk of having health problems to that of the babies who are born underweight. Therefore, here we are with a few tips on the types of foods to prefer during winters for pregnant women. Take a look:

Have variety

Make sure to have different foods from various food groups like dairy, legumes, fruits etc in your daily diet. Try having 300 calories per day especially when you are in your last trimester.

Eat fruits and vegetables

Fruits with vitamin C like orange, apple, banana and more help in building immunity. Also, vegetable greens including spinach, lettuce, cauliflower and more are healthy during winters.

Consume proper amount of iodine

Lack of iodine in your diet may impact your baby's mental growth. Therefore, have goods which possess good quantity of iodine like eggs, seafood, salt etc.

Keep yourself hydrated

Even during winters it is very necesaary for you to stay hydrated. So, drink good amount of water, you can also have fresh juices of fruits and vegetables, lemon water, buttermilk etc.

Include calcium and fibre

As calcium is strong for bones, it is very important to have foods which are rich in the nutrient like milk. Have 3 to 4 servings of milk products in your daily diet. Meanwhile, talking about fibre, it is very important for pregnant women as they feel constipated during this time. Have grains, pulses, cereals regularly as these are rich sources of fibre regularly.

