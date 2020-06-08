Ram Mandir construction to commence from June 10 after 'Rudra Abhishek' ceremony: All you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ram Mandir construction to start from June 10 with Rudra Abhishek ceremony.

The long awaited construction of Ram Mandir will commence from June 10, 2020 (Wednesday) with Rudra Abhishek ceremony that will be attended by few people in Ayodhya as social distancing norms have to be followed amid coronavirus outbreak.

What is Rudra Abhishek ceremony?

The word 'Rudra' is associated with Lord Shiva just like his other names such as Shankar, Bhole Nath, Mahadev while 'Abhishek' is used for worshiping someone, therefore, Rudra Abhishek means praising Lord Shiva.

The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will commence after Rudra Abhishek i.e. after a ceremony in which people will offer prayers to Lord Shiva on June 10.

Also, the term Rudra focuses to the destructive nature of Lord Shiva. However, Lord Shiva is known for his gentleness, aggressive, forgiving and merciless nature. In fact, he is everything and a one who is beginning and end in himself.

