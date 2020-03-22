List of Indian cities or towns in lockdown due to coronavirus

The whole world is struggling with the growing influence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus that has killed over 13,000 people worldwide. With over 300,000 people infected across the globe, a large number of countries have taken extreme measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus which started from China now has massive number of cases in countries like Italy, Spain, the USA, Iran and South Korea. International flights have been suspended between many of the major countries of the world. Additionally, some of the economic hubs of the world like New York, Melbourne, London, Sydney, Milan are now under lockdowns imposed by the governments across the globe.

In India, similar measures have been taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 341 people including 7 deaths. Public transport including domestic flights, passenger trains, metros and taxis have been impacted severely by the measures taken by state governments to fight COVID-19. Several of the major cities across the country have also been put on lockdown temporarily as a measure to contain the virus.

Full List of Cities on Lockdown due to COVID-19

New Delhi

Cities in Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Lucknow

Gautam Budh Nagar

Ghaziabad

Muradabad

Barabanki

Varanasi

Bareilly

Azamgarh

Kanpur

Meerut

Prayagraj

Cities in West Bengal

​ Kolkata

Kolkata Several other West Bengal cities will be put on lockdown, the names of these cities, however, have not yet been declared.

Cities in Telangana

Hyderabad

Several other Telangana cities will be put on lockdown, the names of these cities, however, have not yet been declared.

Punjab - Statewide Lockdown

Cities in Maharashtra

Mumbai

Pune

Nagpur

Nagaland - Statewide Lockdown

(The story will be updates as and when new information comes to light)