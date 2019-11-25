Raveena Tandon to make digital debut as writer

Actor Raveena Tandon is making a foray into the digital space as a writer. Raveena will also produce these projects, four in total, for her home banner, AA Films. The National Award-winning actor said she is looking forward to working on the web.

"We are in the process of going on floors, and all of them are for the web platform. I find this medium fantastic as it is so experimental and we can do so much," the actress told PTI in an interview.

Further, she said, "It gives you the liberty to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours, so it's a very exciting space to be in," Raveena said in a statement.

Her last cinematic outing was 2017's "Shab".

