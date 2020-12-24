First look of ‘Crashh’: Saga of sibling love and pain of being separated

Image Source : ALTBALAJI First look of ‘Crashh’

The year 2020 has been exciting for the digital space, and like every year, ALTBalaji left no stones unturned when it came to entertaining its viewers with its clutter-breaking content. Adding to it, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are all set to launch some fantastic shows in the New Year. To start with, they have released the poster of their new offering ‘Crashh’. The first look of the upcoming web series featuring popular actors like Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, and Kunj Anand is out now.



ALTBalaji unveiled the ensemble cast poster of Crashh on its social media platforms with a post that states “One crash, four siblings and a story of destiny. It’s true when they say, what’s meant to be will always find a way. A story of brother and sister; love and emotions! #Crashh streaming February 2021 on #ALTBalaji.”

Crashh is a saga of sibling love and the pain of being separated at a young age. It is produces by Ekta Kapoor under production house, Balaji Telefilms.

The poster features the four siblings Kabir, Rahim, Kajol, and Alia played by Kunj Anand, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, and Anushka Sen, respectively. It also features Zain Imam, who plays Rishabh.



Crashh depicts the story of four siblings, who are torn apart by a fateful accident in early 2000. What happens when the four siblings meet again?

