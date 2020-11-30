Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RONITROY Ronit Roy's son orders Play Station 4 online, here's what he got instead. Watch video

Actor Ronit Roy on Monday alleged that his son has received a blank piece of paper after ordering a Play Station 4 GTA 5 online! Ronit took to his verified Twitter account on Monday to tag an online website from where the item was purchased. "My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately," wrote the actor along with a video of the blank parcel.

He also shared his order number in a separate tweet. Replying to the customer support, who immediately apologised to the actor for the unpleasant experience, Ronit requested customer service team to call him.

Dear @amazonIN My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately @amazon @AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/9FaivknxiZ — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) November 30, 2020

Last month, Ronit's son Agastya turned 13. Sharing a special birthday note for his son, the actor had posted on Instagram: "Happy Birthday my son. You're 13 today and standing taller than all of us at 6'3" but I will always find strength in my shoulders to carry you through anything in life. I love you a gazzilion times gazzilion! HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY lil Roy."

On the work front, Ronit was last seen in the web series Hostages season 1 and season 2.