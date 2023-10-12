Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma or Dino James? Rohit Shetty's show winner to get THIS whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Sharma with Rohit Shetty, Dino James

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is nearing its grand finale, which is slated for October 14. With 13 celebrity contestants, Rohit Shetty's reality show kick-started in July this year.

The top three contestants who made it to the finale are Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, and Arijit Taneja. According to multiple media reports, Sharma and James have been announced as the Top 2 contestants. Some reports also suggest that Dino James lifted the KKK13 trophy. However, the big revelation will be made on Saturday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 cash prize amount

Notably, the winners of KKK 11 and 12, Arjun Bijlani and Tushar Kalia respectively took home Rs 20 lakh. The tenth edition of the reality show had Rs 30 lakh as its prize money. If reports are to be believed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner will get a whopping amount between Rs 20-30 lakh.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 full contestants list

Rohit Bose Roy

Daisy Shah

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam

Nyrraa M Banerji

Anjum Fakih

Ruhu Chaturvedi

Aishwarya Sharma

Arjit Taneja

Sheezan Khan

Dino James

Rashmeet Kaur

Soundous Moufakir

Ahead of its premiere, Rohit Shetty, in a press statement had said, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest."

"It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons. I am looking forward to meeting all the contestants and introducing them to the stunts we have planned," he added.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED contestants list: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui to enter Salman Khan's show

Latest Entertainment News