Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere: Date, time, contestants list and more about Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere: Rohit Shetty will return with his stunt-based reality show soon. The filmmaker and host will bring popular faces from showbiz including, Rubian Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Sheikh and Mohit Malik among others.

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2022 19:01 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINADILAIK

The 12th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" will start airing on Colors channel from July 2. The television channel shared the premiere date of its popular show on Twitter. "Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! (Watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm, starting from July 2).

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who returns as the host of the show for the eighth time, started filming for the upcoming season in Cape Town, South Africa, last week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere Date

The show features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title. The show will premiere on July 2 on Colors channel.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere Time

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm, starting from July 2.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List

The celebrities participating in the upcoming season are: 

  1. Rubina Dilaik
  2. Pratik Sehajpal
  3. Sriti Jha
  4. Nishant Bhat
  5. Faisal Sheikh
  6. Shivangi Joshi
  7. Jannat Zubair
  8. Tushar Kalia
  9. Mohit Malik
  10. Erika Packard
  11. Chetna Pande
  12. Kanika Mann
  13. Aneri Vajani
  14. Rajiv Adatia.

