Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Kaun padega kispe bhaari? its Gauahar Khan, Hina vs Sidharth Shukla in BB14

Colors Tv on Tuesday released promos for tonight's, October 20, episode wherein the divided teams of the respective seniors can be seen performing a task. During the 'To be Confirmed' task, a huge fight takes place among the contestants, and Gauahar Khan seems to lose her calm. She yells and asks if there is any value to the rules being made in the house. "Iss ghar mein rules ki koi ahmiyat hai to dikhaiye Bigg Boss," she said.

Before the task, Sidharth Shukla can be seen discussing with his team members - Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli, to not get distracted by any other team.

Telling her team members Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Malkhani and Jasmin Bhasin, not to lose their concentration in the task, Hina Khan says, "Hum apna concentration nahi chorenge"

Meanwhile, Sidharth tells his teammates that they can do whatever they want, but win this task.

Now, Sidharth seems to be on one side, and Hina and Gauahar, on the other, fighting over following rules during tasks wherein Hina says, "I knew they would cheat." Later, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan go inside the confession room and complain against Sidharth. The duo female contestants disagree with his behaviour and ask Bigg Boss to take strict action against him.

As Sidharth Shukla can be seen yelling at Hina and Gauahar inside the room, one can figure out that a battle have begun between the seniors also.

Lets see who wins the task and which contestant graduates from 'To be Confirmed' to 'Confirmed'.

