'Happy birthday Bhabhi,' Rahul Vaidya's fans wish Disha Parmar after singer drops adorable post

Television popular actress Disha Parmar is celebrating her 29th birthday today (November 11). Her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya never misses a chance to express his love for his wife. And on her birthday, he made sure that he comes up with an extra special gesture. Taking to Instagram, Rahul penned a heartfelt post for Disha, saying it's a beautiful feeling to celebrate her birthday as her husband. "There's only one girl who I could have married and that's you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful.. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar," he wrote.

Take a look:

Disha took to the comments section and wrote, "I Love you the most baby." Several celebrities also wished the beautiful actress. Rashami Desai wrote, "Happy birthday @dishaparmar, followed with a heart emoji." Vineet Singh commented, "vineetsingh15 Happy budday bhabhi." Rahul and Disha's fans who loving call them Dishul also poured in wishes for the actress. Many of them commented, "Happy Birthday Bhabhi."

The two are currently in Kashmir to celebrate the birthday. The two even shared a few pictures from the scenic location.

The couple is indeed having a time of their lives together. From going on vacations to celebrating special festivals and days together, they are making the most of their time. Here's a proof:

Rahul and Disha who got married on July 16 earlier this year had a lavish wedding. Their wedding was one of the most talked about event of the year. Rahul had proposed Disha for marriage on her last birthday while he was locked inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house which became viral on social media.

