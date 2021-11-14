Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEV SEN Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen reveal their daughter's name suggested by niece Alisah

Television's power couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were recently blessed with a baby girl. The duo welcomed their first child on November 1. Now, the proud parents Charu and Rajeev have taken to the social media to reveal the name of their little girl. They named their daughter Ziana Sen. On Instagram, Rajeev and Charu shared a few pictures from a prayer ceremony as they held their little daughter in hand. "Welcoming our daughter Ziana Sen to our family #blessed," Rajeev Sen wrote. He dropped pictures of all the family members holding little Ziana in hand and adoring her.

On the other hand, Charu also posted a photo of the couple and their baby. She wrote "A picture with ZIANA SEN #us." Take a look:

Taking to their YouTube channels, Charu and Rajeev went LIVE and revealed that the name was given by Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen. The couple revealed the name Ziana means ‘brave and bold.’ Further Charu added "This name signifies that the child will be protected by God."

Announcing the arrival of their daughter, Rajeev took to Instagram and posted pictures of the little one. He also revealed that the new mother, Charu is doing fine and is healthy. "Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God," he wrote.

Rajeev's sister and actress Sushmita Sen also penned a heartfelt note. She shared a picture of herself in blue hospital clothes while holding up a heart sign. "Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy," Sushmita wrote.

