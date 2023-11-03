Bigg Boss 17: Will Ankita, Vicky Jain be ELIMINATED for breaking show's contract?
In the upcoming episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar', going by the promo, Salman will be seen raising the topic of Vicky reaching out to co-housemate Neil Bhatt before entering the show, something that goes against the contract rules of connecting with other contestants ahead of the show's airing.
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are being seen as strong contestants in the current season of Bigg Boss 17. While people like Ankita for her maturity, Vicky is being appreciated as the strategic thinker of the season. But now it seems that Ankita and Vicky might have gotten themselves into some trouble, and there's a chance they could be kicked out of the house because of it.
In a preview for tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan can be seen talking about a private phone call between Vicky Jain and fellow contestant Neil Bhat that occurred before they both joined the show. Salman questions the contestants, asking, "The contracts you all signed outlined the rules and conditions of the show. How many of you have followed these rules exactly? Did anyone have conversations with others before entering the house?" Vicky responds by saying, "Sir, I spoke with Neil two days before entering the show."
Salman then asks Ankita if she was aware that Vicky talked to Neil, and she says she found out later. Then, Salman turns to Sana Raees Khan, a high-profile lawyer inside the house, for an explanation to which she said, “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.”
Now, whether the producers choose to remove the couple or not, we'll have to wait and see. Till then, watch the promo below.
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar - What to Expect
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav and finalist Manisha Rani are expected to appear on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Salman Khan. Elvish will be seen promoting the upcoming Indian adaptation of ‘Temptation Island’ and Manish will be joining him. The two will be seen interacting with Salman first and then be seen talking to housemates and how they like the games played by the housemates.
The cast of the upcoming show ‘Doree’, which includes Amar Upadhyay and Sudha Chandran will be seen attending the show for promotion. Amar is a former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and was a finalist in the fifth season of the controversial reality show. The fifth season was won by Juhi Parmar.