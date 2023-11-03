Bigg Boss 17: Will Ankita, Vicky Jain be ELIMINATED for breaking show's contract?

Now, whether the producers choose to remove the couple or not, we'll have to wait and see. Till then, watch the promo below.

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar - What to Expect

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav and finalist Manisha Rani are expected to appear on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Salman Khan. Elvish will be seen promoting the upcoming Indian adaptation of ‘Temptation Island’ and Manish will be joining him. The two will be seen interacting with Salman first and then be seen talking to housemates and how they like the games played by the housemates.

The cast of the upcoming show ‘Doree’, which includes Amar Upadhyay and Sudha Chandran will be seen attending the show for promotion. Amar is a former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and was a finalist in the fifth season of the controversial reality show. The fifth season was won by Juhi Parmar.