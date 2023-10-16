Bigg Boss 17 FIRST fight: Ex-couple Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya lash out at each other for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya

Former couple and now Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya broke into a fight in the first episode of the reality show. For those uninitiated, the duo got into an ugly spat on the grand premiere stage in the presence of Salman Khan.

In the first episode, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were seen choosing beds, which turned ugly. It all started when Mannara Chopra started a conversation about sharing a bed with Malviya after Kumar refused to share a bed with her. Following this, Malviya tried to sort things out. However, things went south and Kumar lost his cool and didn't stop saying in Hindi, "I am like this." The duo were later spotted chilling together.

When Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar got into a fight on grand premiere night

The former couple had a massive fight in the presence of Salman Khan. A promo also went viral wherein Malviya said, "I don't want you to return to my life again." Replying to this, Kumar said, "Even I don't wish to be in your life." Further, Kumar accuses her of scratching him with her nails. "Sir, ye agar mere muh par nails maar rahi hai toh kya main apne aap ko rokunga bhi nahi," he said.

For those who are late to the story, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya starred together in the popular daily soap, Udaariyaan. The duo fell head over heels in love with each other, however, their love fell apart following which Kumar left the show. The former couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that the season will be biased toward people who are good for the show. He also warns the contestants that the show won't care for those who won't contribute.

