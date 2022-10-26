Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Sumbul Touqeer's friendship hit rock bottom after nomination task

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16: With too much drama, fights and nominations, Salman Khan hosted show is making users glued to their Televisions. We have seen many friendships happening inside the house. From the first day itself, the most talked about friendship has been between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. Even after Sumbul's father warned her about Shalin, she is still friends with him. But now, it looks like the bond between Shalin and Sumbul is in shambles after the nominations for eviction took place in the show.

During the nomination task, Shalin, who is a good friend of 'Imlie' actress, and Soundarya Sharma decided to save Shiv Thakre instead of Sumbul. Shalin tries to safeguard Shiv but Soundarya shares that she wants to save Sumbul. Shalin says he is left with no choice and they nominate Shiv. With this, Sumbul feels disheartened and a rift was created between the two. Shalin says that she knows he is with her and would always stand by her. ALSO READ: Salman Khan's FIRST appearance after dengue scare; attends Aayush Sharma's birthday party

Sumbul then asks Shalin not to test her again and again. Sumbul said: "Kya aapne ek baar bhi mera naam liya ki isko save karna chaahiye.. (Did you take my name even once to save me?)" Shalin then said: "You know I will always stand by you." To which, Sumbul reacted: "Dont test me again and again Shalin." Shalin then says, "Abey yedi tumko samjh mein nahi aara kya?". Sumbul then says that she came to him even after her father had made her understand so much. Shalin then says, "Mujhe apki jarurat nahi hai." Dropping the video, colors captioned, "Shalin aur Sumbul ke beech badal rahe hai haalaat, kya iss dosti mein aa gayi hai daraar?"

Take a look:

Well, let's see what happened next. If Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot's friendship can be saved or not? Meanwhile, some fans praised Shiv Thakare for his playing the game in the best possible way. A lot of people are speaking about him and are happy to see the way he is playing the game. ALSO READ: Feroze Khan: Pakistani actors demand ban on him after ex-wife presents proof of domestic violence

Latest Entertainment News