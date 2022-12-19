Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE: Vikkas & Soundarya fight for their position, Archana gets emotional

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE: In today's episode, BB declares that three captains are going to run the house this week. Soundarya Sharma and Vikkas Manaktala have been chosen as captains based on the events of the week, and a co-captain will join them through an intriguing task. The task entails setting up an office where Soundarya and Vikkas will be charmed while the other contestants pitch themselves as their co-captains. Then BB notices that Vikas and Soundarya are unable to reach an mutual decision and choose their co-captain. Therefore, Bigg Boss makes it very clear that he does not want the house to be led by housemates who lack clarity. In an interesting turn of events, housemates then choose between Vikkas and Sodundarya for captaincy. It will be intriguing to watch who emerges as the next three captains of the house. On the other hand, Archana breaks down and claims that Priyanka does not understand her emotions because she always has Ankit by her side to support her. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

