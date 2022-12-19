Monday, December 19, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE: Vikkas & Soundarya fight for their position, Archana gets emotional
Live now

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE: Vikkas & Soundarya fight for their position, Archana gets emotional

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE: In today's episode, BB announces that three captains will once again rule the house. Now, it will be interesting to see which trio runs the house as captains.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2022 21:54 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE: In today's episode, BB declares that three captains are going to run the house this week. Soundarya Sharma and Vikkas Manaktala have been chosen as captains based on the events of the week, and a co-captain will join them through an intriguing task. The task entails setting up an office where Soundarya and Vikkas will be charmed while the other contestants pitch themselves as their co-captains. Then BB notices that Vikas and Soundarya are unable to reach an mutual decision and choose their co-captain. Therefore, Bigg Boss makes it very clear that he does not want the house to be led by housemates who lack clarity. In an interesting turn of events, housemates then choose between Vikkas and Sodundarya for captaincy. It will be intriguing to watch who emerges as the next three captains of the house. On the other hand, Archana breaks down and claims that Priyanka does not understand her emotions because she always has Ankit by her side to support her. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Dec 19 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 19, 2022 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana gets emotional

    Archana gets emotional that Priyanka is egotistical because Ankit supports her. She cries that she has no one to turn to for support.

  • Dec 19, 2022 9:51 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv mimics MC Stan

    Shiv impersonates MC Stan and uses his tone to depict the imaginary scenario in the house if the rapper takes the throne. 

  • Dec 19, 2022 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    A new day

    A new day in the house begins with the traditional Bigg Boss anthem and the housemates seem pumped.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Latest News