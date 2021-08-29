Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan, Rekha warn contestants of 'Sankat in jungle' in new promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Still of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 15 promo

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. While details about Bigg Boss 15 have been kept under wraps, Salman Khan and Rekha have promised fans a high dose of laughter and trouble for contestants in the new promo of the show. In the new promo video of BB 15 host, Salman Khan is seen searching for 'Bigg Boss' house in the jungle.

As the actor looks out in the confusion, Rekha is heard telling him, that she was waiting for Salman for 15 years. "I am very thankful to you, but here was the house of Bigg Boss which is nowhere to be seen. Where is it?" He asks her. Announcing the new twist, Rekha says, "This time the family members will have to cross this forest first, then the doors of Bigg Boss will open."

To this Salman says, "'You guys are going to laugh a lot, because the members are going to get stuck very badly." The promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the caption, "Sankat in jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal! Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye?"

The new season of Bigg Boss is going to be filled with twists and a lot of "Sankat in jungle" as the contestants will have to endure many challenges before they make their way inside the house.

In the earlier promo, Salman was seen wandering around in the woods when he hears a sound coming from a tree that he names 'Vishwasuntree' and starts having a conversation with it. The voice is of Bollywood veteran Rekha.

Talking about doing special voiceover for the promos of the show Rekha said: "Bigg Boss is a very 'naayab' show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that."

She added: "It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith! It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"