Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hints at contracting COVID-19: Third wave crushed my health again

The third wave of COVID-19 has left many celebrities in isolation. And it seems another one contracted the virus this time. We are talking about none other than Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik who tested positive for coronavirus during the second wave as well. The 'Shakti' actress on Wednesday shared a set of glamorous pictures but the caption caught everyone's attention She wrote about how the third wave crushed her health again leaving fans guessing whether or not she got infected this time. Rubina wrote, "Third wave crushed my health again, but couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back…Hence I always celebrate my little victories and thats what makes Life so endearing. Ps : I have totally recovered !"

Alongside, Rubina shared pictures of herself on the photo-sharing application in which she can be seen carrying her quirky and glittery look with much ease. She wore a red-violet attire and added a fun-element with the help of her hairstyle.

See her post here:

Rubina tested positive for COVID-19 in May last year and was quarantined at her house in Shimla. Months after her report came negative, she informed everyone about her weight-gain during the recovery. She opened up about her struggle and said, "I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but…" she said. “M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect , lean body doesn’t define who I am."

On the work front, Rubina rose to fame with her role in 'Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki' in which she played the role of a trans-woman. She joined the show after a brief break.

Meanwhile, a number of people from the TV fraternity have contracted the virus in the past few days. The list include names of celebs like- Nehha Pendse, Pooja Gor, Sumona Chakravarti, Shikha Singh, Varun Sood, Ekta Kapoor, Nakkuul Mehta and others.