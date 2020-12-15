Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Rubina get aggressive as Kashmera, Arshi, Rakhi gang up in captaincy task

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Nikki, Rubina get aggressive as Kashmera, Arshi, Rakhi gang up in captaincy task

With more drama and fights, today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see the contestants competing against each other in the captaincy task, 'BB duck park.' As per the task, groups of several housemates will be seen battling against one another. The task will be held in three batches, where the contenders will turn into the ducks and will pick the food items from the ground. The contestant with the highest number of food items will be the winner of that particular batch.

As 'Snachalak' Rubina Dilaik reads out the task for the fellow housemates, Bigg Boss announces Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli as the ducks for the first batch. All the contenders get into a huge discussion as to how to save themselves and their friends. Meanwhile, Kashmera, Arshi, and Rakhi team up to get Nikki out of the captaincy race. They decided to fight in unison to get Nikki out of the game first. As soon as the task begins, Arshi and Kashmera attack Nikki, while Rakhi picks up the foodgrains.

Looking at the trio ganging up against her, Nikki gets aggressive and throws her duck tube/costume/suit and targets Kashmera. She tried to snatch Kashmera's duck and pushes her.

On the other hand, seeing the contenders turn violent, angry Rubina intervenes. She tries to stop them from getting physically during the task. While Kashmera blames Nikki for violence, Rubina hits back that Nikki is retaliating because they cornered her.

"Aapne corner kiya usko, sapse pehla rule aapne todha hai, aapko sirf khana collect karna hai, why are you guys against her" Rubina told Kashmera. To which Kash says that the sanchalak is being unfair, as she disapproves Rubina's views and states that it was their strategy.

Later, Rubina, the sanchalak, gets into an ugly spat with Arshi and Kashmera as they point fingers at her. She says "don't do this drama, ye drama mere saamne ni chalega."

Arshi blames Nikki for removing her duck suit, to which Rubina replies that you cornered her first. Then Rubina gets irked as Arshi calls her 'gandi aurat' and 'ghatiya sanchalak', and asks her to mind her tongue.

"Aee faltu ki bakwass nhi karni hai," Rubina tells Arshi.

Dropping the Promo, Colors Tv wrote "Captaincy task mein aapas mein bhid gayi yeh lady ducks! Duck Quack quack karke kaun quickly banega naya captain? Watch #BB14 tonight at 10.30 PM."

Check out the Bigg Boss 14 promo: