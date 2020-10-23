Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan's rumoured beau Zaid Darbar welcomes his 'queen' back, shares photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAID_DARBAR Gauahar Khan's rumoured beau Zaid Darbar welcomes his 'queen' back, shares photos

Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan has finally returned to her loved ones after her two-week stint in the controversial reality show. The actress was in the show with Sidharth Shukla and Hina khan where they played a major role in taking the contestants forward and ensuring their place in the show. As Gauahar came out of the Bigg Boss house, she received a warm welcome from her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The dancer-actor took to his Instagram to share a lovely picture with Gauahar and called her his 'queen.'

Zaid Darbar wrote, "Just killing it like always... Welcome back Queen!...More succes and power on your way." The picture shows Zaid and Gauahar sharing a precious moment with each other with balloons in the backdrop. Zaid also used the hashtag 'Gaza' which appears to be the amalgamation of their names. Check out the picture here-

There have been rumours that Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar in November. While the duo hasn't confirmed the news yet, they keep sharing pictures with "#Gaza." Opening about her wedding, Gauahar said, "These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it."

On the other hand, Zaid's parents Ismail Darbar and Ayesha revealed that the wedding is on cards. Ayesha said, "We haven't discussed any dates. But yes, if Zaid and Gauahar decide for tomorrow or after six months or even today, we are ready for whatever they want." Ismail Darbar added, "Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don't think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today's times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony.

My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine."

During the Game Over task in the Bigg Boss 14 house, contestant Pavitra Punia hurled abuses at Gauahar Khan who was the leader of another team. Reacting to the same, the Bigg Boss 7 winner said, "I used to find Pavitra strong but she showed her true colours. I am happy that she revealed her real side. I am not hurt. Her abuses did not bother me at all. Thank God, she used the word 'laal pari'. I will take it as a compliment. The way she abused me depicted her personality. I really can't comment on it."

