Bigg Boss 14 Episode 6 Oct 9 Highlights: Rubina Dilaik locks horns with seniors Hina, Sidharth and Gauhar

Popukar TV bahu Rubina Dilaik goes against the seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2020 0:06 IST
Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya, who started off as friends, had a nasty fight in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. And, in tonight''s episode popular TV bahu Rubina Dilaik will go against the 'Toofani Seniors'- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The actress felt that the allocation of luxury items done by Hina Khan is not fair and asked them to be ‘sensible’. Her statement doesn’t seem to go down well with Hina and she refused to give anyone their personal belongings and can be heard saying, “Stay without it now”.

Catch all the Live Updates for Bigg Boss 14 October 9 episode here

 

Bigg Boss 14 LIVE Updates October 9

  • Oct 09, 2020 11:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki Tamboli loses her immunity

    Unable to take any further torture, Nikki gets up from the scooper and is seen running towards the pool. The episode ends for the day.

  • Oct 09, 2020 11:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rubina can't see Abhinav getting tortured

    Rubina is seen shouting at the top of her voice when the freshers used chilli powder on her husband. She gets really upset and requests te seniors to give him some water for his face.

  • Oct 09, 2020 11:24 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The immunity task begins

    The freshers all out to make Abhinav and Nikki feel uncomfortable. From chilli powder, sprays, foam to destroying their make-up, the freshers do everything to make them leave their seats.

  • Oct 09, 2020 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    A Huge bulldozer will be kept in the garden area and Abhinav and Nikki will sit on its scooper. The freshers will have to make them get up from the scooper and take their place, the last two people standing till the buzzer will win the task. 

  • Oct 09, 2020 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Freshers get a chance to be immune

    The freshers get another chance to gain immunity. He announces a task wherein the freshers get an opportunity to snatch the immunity from Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, who had won it earlier in their respective tasks.

  • Oct 09, 2020 11:13 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz Khan loses his cool

    Eijaz is seen losing his cool over Rubina and tells her that she should listen first and then act accordingly. Rubina says she doesn't want any items for the next seven days to which Eijaz and others say that they don't need her sacrifice.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    I don't agree with you: Abhinav to Rubina

    Abhinav tries his best to make Rubina understand and says that she did have a valid point but at the same time, she should learn to understand the situation and act accordingly 

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Hina Khan irked with Rubina

    Rubina's  tatement doesn't go down well with the seniors, and Hina refuses to give them anyone their personal belongings, and murmurs, "Stay without it now."

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rubina goes against the seniors!

    Rubina put forth her point saying that a salwar-kameez and dupatta should be counted as one item, not as three. Furthermore, she said that a pair of shoes, too, should be counted as one item.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Fight over daily items begin

    Like every other day, the argument over the daily items takes starts all over again!

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz is jealous of the seniors!

    Eijaz Khan tells Shehzad that the seniors are enjoying ghee, butter and all the special goodies.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Housemates wake up to Kangana Ranaut's Ghani Bawri song.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Hina and Sidharth engage in fun banter

    Seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla are seen engaging in a friendly wrestling match.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Argument over bed allotment!

    Nishant tells Sidharth that now Rubina is a part of the main house,  he doesn't have a bed to sleep on. Sid tells that it's not necessary that a husband and wife should sleep together in the same bed in the game show. Abhinav accused Sid of playing games with him and Rubina.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehzad and Jaan lock horns

    Shehzad is angry with Jaan for 'encouraging' Nikki and being influenced by her. Jaan goes to Nikki and tells her not to guide him in each and every step and he will take his decisions himself.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    I want an understanding friend, says Nikki

    Nikki tells Jaan Kumar Sanu that she is looking for an understanding friend and tells him that he shouldn't have asked Sara to sit with them.

  • Oct 09, 2020 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    And new drama unfolds..

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with a tiff between Jasmin and Nikki. Nikki is also seen locking horns with Pavitra. Nikki tells Pavitra that she does things only for content. This enrages Pavitra and a big, ugly fight takes place between them.

