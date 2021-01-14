Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla warns Eijaz Khan not to touch wife Rubina Dilaik. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 is going to see an ugly spat between contestants Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan

Seems that Bigg Boss 14 contestants cannot survive a day without picking fights with each other. In today's episode the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's hosted show is going to see an ugly spat between contestants Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan. The two will fight over ration and food. Things will get even more dramatic and furious when Eijaz will touch Rubina's hand, probably giving a Hi 5, making husband Abhinav Shukla threaten him. Since the housemates have won the luxury budget task, it seems there is extra ration and fight in the house.

The makers of the show dropped a Promo video on Thursday. In the clip Rubina Dilaik says that people have fallen ill due to over-eating or impulsively eating the food. (Impulsively khane se tum logo ke pet kharab honge). To which Eijaz says, "Humara pet humari zimedari." He also says that he will eat as much as he wishes to and expressed his displeasure over Rubina's suggestion and told her not worry about his health.

Eijaz then says that its his mouth and his stomach and he will have whatever he wants to. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya also asked 'Shakti' actress to not show her concern for anyone. This lead to a huge fight between the contestants and Rubina, who seemed to have lost her calm calls everyone 'habshi'.

Eijaz and Rubina got into a heated war of words after the actress claimed that Eijaz's stomach gets upset often. While arguing with Eijaz, Rubina says his understand of everything right now is just that the size of PEA.

As their tiff escalated Eijaz touched Rubina, who then asked him to stay calm as she shows her hand. Eijaz comes close to the actress and touches her hand. Irked by the same, Rubina yells at Eijaz, "Don't touch me without my permission. Don't touch me Eijaz" Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla came in support of his wife and asked Eijaz to not come close to her.

"Do not come close to my wife," Shukla said.

Dropping the promo, ColorsTv wrote, "Ration ki baat par hui @rubinadilaik aur @eijazkhan ki ladayi. Jab @ashukla09 aayenge iss takraar ke beech toh kya badh jayegi baat? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje, #Colors par."