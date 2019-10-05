Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan lashes out at Shefali Bagga for body shaming Rashami Desai

Journalist Shefali Bagga has been grabbing the limelight for her stints in Bigg Boss 13 house. During the first luxury budget task of the season titled BB Hospital, Shefali made comments on Rashami Desai's body weight, which didn't go well with the contestants and fans alike.

Now, actress Zareen Khan has also come out in support of Rashami while slamming Shefali Bagga.

Zareen Khan supports Rashami Desai

Taking to Instagram stories, Zareen Khan lashed out at the journalist saying that she is surprised that an intelligent woman like her could make such nasty comments on Rashami Desai's weight.

Zareen Khan Instagram story

Furthermore, Zareen Khan also pointed out how Shefali Bagga made personal remarks on Arti Singh's life in the name of a task.

Zareen Khan defends Arti Singh

It was during the Bigg Boss luxury budget task that Shefali as a doctor was supposed to treat Arti's ears through words. Shefali was seen going personal and brought up Arti's failed relationship and also commented on how she is flirting wit Sidharth Shukla in BB 13 house. Arti took it all up with much courage but later broke down and cried.

Even netizens took to social media to slam Shefali Bagga for her insensitive remarks.“#ShefaliBagga said so many nasty things under the pretence of the task. She didn’t realise that this task was to show the viewers how desperate these celebs can get and how low they can go. Shefali has failed miserably. RT if u agree#BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

Dude I have soft heart and I'm not liking #ShefaliBagga she's so bi*ch idc if this was in the task, dragging height and weight isn't done. she might be real but who cares.#BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 — Sky Himanshu (@SkyHimanshu) October 2, 2019

Another one wrote, “Was it really necessary for #ShefaliBagga to talk so low with #ArtiSingh ? She talked about Arti’s divorce, which is so not a partof wat hapend in #BB13 Sincewhen going personal with other hms is allowed even in task?@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #biggboss13.”

#ShefaliBagga ..that was too low ..kisi ki personal life ko reality show ke tasks mein Lana ..game ke liye Itna mat giro yaar

And this annoying gal #ShehnaazGill overacting band Karo apni

#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Dr.Nupur (@nupurrk) October 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode with supercool host Salman Khan will air on Colors TV at 9 pm tonight.

