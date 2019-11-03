Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehnaz gets upset as Himanshi Khurana enters the house

-
Nov 03, 2019 10:25 PM (IST)
Shehnaz says that Himanshi had tried to defame her
Shehnaz Gill told Siddharth Shukla that Himanshi Khurana had tried to defame her. Siddharth tries to make Shehnaz understand that she can bring out the truth in Bigg Boss house.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:22 PM (IST)
Shehnaz loses control and starts hitting herself
On Himanshi Khurana's entry, Shehnaz Gill loses control and throws away the mike. Himanshi tells the housemates about their old fight that caused controversy.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:18 PM (IST)
Himanshi Khurana enters the Bigg Boss House
Shehnaz Gill is shocked as Himanshi enters the house. All the inmates welcome Himanshi.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:14 PM (IST)
Tehseen Poonawala calls Shehnaz the queen of entertainment
Gauhar Khan showed Tehseen photos of the inhouse mates and asked him to comment on them. Tehseen called Shehnaz the queen of entertainment and asked Paras to stop doing 'chugli'.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:11 PM (IST)
Tehseen Poonawala enters the stage
Wildcard contestant Tehseen Poonawala enters the stage and gets shocked to hear about Rashami's eviction.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:09 PM (IST)
Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami promote their movie Bala
The star cast of Bala performed on a song from their movie Bala.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:07 PM (IST)
Khesari Lal Yadav enters the Bigg Boss house
Khesari Lal Yadav receives a warm welcome inside the Bigg Boss house.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:05 PM (IST)
Khesari reveals that he used to sell Litti-chokha
Khesari reveals that he used to sell Litti-chokha on the streets of Delhi and could not study much.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:04 PM (IST)
Kesari Lal Yadav sings a song for Salman Khan
Kesari Lal Yadav sang a beautiful song for Bigg Boss and Salman Khan.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:02 PM (IST)
Khesari Lal Yadav gives a great performance
Bhojpuri cinema star Khesari Lal Yadav gave a great perfomance before entering the Bigg Boss house.
-
Nov 03, 2019 10:00 PM (IST)
Arhaan Khan enters the Bigg Boss house
Wild card contestant Aarhaan Khan entered the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaz called Arhaan good and poor. Siddharth Shukla and Asim feel that he is not good from the inside.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:56 PM (IST)
Shehnaz mentions Himanshi Khurana in a conversation with Aarti
Shehnaz told Aarti that the Punjabi industry does not like her. Without mentioning Himanshi's name she disclosed that she had a bad fight with a girl from the industry.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:53 PM (IST)
Aarti Singh thinks that Shehnaz Gill will become a star
Aarti Singh thinks that she got more votes than Rashami and Devoleena. She also says that her mother and brother will be happy looking at this. Aarti also told Shehnaz that she will soon become a star and get a lot of work in the industry.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:50 PM (IST)
Inmates react as Rashami Desai gets evicted
Housemates are left in a state of shock as Rashami gets evicted. Asim thinks that she got evicted because of Mahira. The two got into an argument because of the same.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:47 PM (IST)
Salman gives suggestions to Arhaan Khan
Salman Khan suggests Arhaan to make his personality after getting in the house, that is going to get him benefits.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:45 PM (IST)
Arhaan Khan enters the stage
Wild card contestant Arhaan Khan enters the stage and says that he can't believe that all the three girls have been evicted.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:41 PM (IST)
Gauhar disses Rashami for speaking only when Siddharth's name is mentioned
Rashami Desai disagreed with Gauhar Khan when she said that Rashami's voice is only heard when Siddharth's name is mentioned. Rashami clarified by saying that she only talks about Siddharth when needed.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:37 PM (IST)
Gauhar Khan shows mirror to the contestants
Gauhar Khan showed mirror to Rashami, Shefali and Devoleena. She asked them if they started depending on their fans totally.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:34 PM (IST)
Asim Riyaz should've been nominated, says Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai said that according to her, Asim Riyaz should've been nominated out of the house and not her.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:30 PM (IST)
Shefali and Devoleena say that Aarti Singh should have been out of the house
Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee say that Aarti Singh should've been nominated out of the house.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:26 PM (IST)
Rashami, Devoleena and Shefali get on the stage
Rashami, Devoleena and Shefali exit the house and get on the stage.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:22 PM (IST)
Salman Khan makes a grand entry on the song 'No entry'
Salman Khan will make a dhamakedaar entry on his hit song, 'Ishq di gali wich no entry'.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:18 PM (IST)
Shehnaz Gill to throw a fit as Himanshi Khurana enters the house
Himanshi Khurana will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry. Shehnaz will get really upset and start crying on seeing her as a contestant.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:14 PM (IST)
Gauhar Khan to question Rashami and Devoleena
Bigg Boss season 7 winner, Gauhar Khan to ask blunt questions from Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as they get out of the Bigg Boss house.
-
Nov 03, 2019 9:10 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss house to get it's first captain
On today's episode, Bigg Boss will ask the inmates to name a person who does not deserve to stay in the house. As most of the inmates will nominate Aarti Singh and Mahira Sharma, Bigg Boss will unveil the twist and tell them that it was the election process for the captain of season 13.