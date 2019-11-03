Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehnaz gets upset as Himanshi Khurana enters the house

This weekend's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is even more dhamakedaar than the last episode. On one hand, wild card entries are all set to take the drama to the next level; on the other hand, there are chances that Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee might be sent to the 'secret room'. This episode will also witness the election of the first captain of the house.