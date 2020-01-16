Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Rashami Desai 'meri jaan', makes her meet his mother

The love and hate relationship between TV stars Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai is one of the key highlights in Bigg Boss 13. Fans witnessed an ugly between them when Rashami threw tea at Sidharth and he called her ‘aisi ladki’ in last week’s BB 13 episode. For a sweet change, the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars were seen engaging in a normal and friendly conversation in yesterday’s episode. Rashami offered her cup of tea to Sidharth and this resulted in a cute banter between the duo. Sidharth was even seen calling her ‘meri jaan’.

Rashami and Sidharth’s cute conversation seems to have made fans happy as #Sidra now trends on social media. Fans are in awe of the duo and, want more such moments to happen in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Furthermore, in tonight’s family week episode, Sidharth’s mother will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor makes his mother meet Rashami and is seen introducing her as “someone who takes care of his patience”. To which, Rashami replies, “yes we do take care of each other in this house”.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's friendship with Shehnaaz Gill also grabs headlines in the reality show. Shehnaaz has turned as a "possessive" and "obsessive" lover and, demands Sidharth's attention all the time and even, host Salman Khan asked Sid to be careful of her. Nonetheless, Shehnaaz is one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 who enjoys a huge fan following.

