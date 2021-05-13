Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIMRIAZ Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz to release debut rap song 'Back to start' on Eid, drops teaser clip

Bigg Boss 13 star and model Asim Riaz on Wednesday dropped a small teaser on Instagram of his debut single as a rapper. The song is scheduled to release on Eid. Titled "Back to start", Asim has also written his debut song besides singing it. The rap number depicts his days of struggle, right from the start of his career. In the video clip he dropped on Instagram, the model jogs bare-bodied, showing off a chiseled muscular torso. A day before, he had released the official poster of the song on Instagram.

Sharing the teaser video, Asim wrote, "This is the beginning of a journey! #backtostart OUT THIS EID. #AsimSquad gear up for the big drop." He tagged his post with @charanmusic @jaysingal_ @dynvmc @mayursalvix @shivenmusic @ericpillai @imadil_qureshi @sonymusicindia.

Have a look at the same here:

Addressing his fans aka 'Asim Squad' while releasing the official poster, he had written: "Asim Squad, this is for real! Get ready to go #backtostart The rap hustle is about to begin. Stay tuned." He had ended his note with a fire emoji.

For those unversed, Asim gained greater fandom in Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with fellow contestant Himanshi Khurana was loved by the audience. Asim and Himanshi have appeared in a few songs together like "Kalla sohna nai" and "Khyaal rakhya kar" among others.

Meanwhile, Himanshi recently shared a black and white picture on Instagram in which she is dressed in embellished Indian wear. She completes her look with thick lashes and chooses to leave her long tresses open, as she gives a smoldering glance to the camera. For the caption, she dropped two black circle emojis and wrote: "Black Rose".

Himanshi made her debut in the Punjabi Music industry with the song "Jodi: Big day party" in 2010. She later made her debut in acting with the hit film "Sadda Haq". In 2018 she made her debut as a singer with the song "High standard".