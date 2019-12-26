Bigg Boss 13 promo: Shehnaaz Gill breaks down during captaincy task

Shehnaaz Gill is competing with Vishal Aditya Singh for this week's captaincy

Bigg Boss 13 journey is full of ups and down and with each passing day, there's a new twist in the tale. The house is gearing up for the new captain and its not going to be an easy task. Bigg Boss house captain contenders Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh are putting their best to get to the end of the captaincy race but this week's captaincy task has a new twist. In the latest promo from today's (26 December) episode we see that Shehnaaz and Vishal need to convince housemates to destroy and give up their personal belongings in order to win the task.

In the video Shehnaaz is seen pleading and requesting Paras, Mahira Chhabra to do what Bigg Boss has ordered in order to make her captain of the house. Bigg Boss asks Asim to give up his workout tools while Mahira needs to destroy her family photo for her choice as house captain. However, Mahira refuses to destroy her mother's picture. So while the exact task for Paras hasn't been mentioned in the promo video, Paras doesn't look interested in helping Shehnaaz and ignores her. Seeing Paras' attitude Shehnaaz breaks down and walks off.

Today's episode will be an interesting one and we would get to know who finally manages to get support from the housemates and becomes the captain.

Since there wasn't any eviction last week, the same contestants were renominated for eviction. This week's Weekend Ka Vaar will clear who will be moving out of the house. Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, and Arti Singh are nominated for eviction.